Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 06-19 April 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Cameroon

05 April 2022: In Southwest region, MSF announced the suspension of its operations in protest over the Cameroonian Government's failure to release its four staff members currently held in detention over accusations of aiding secessionists. Sources: HumAngle and The Guardian

Central African Republic

07 April 2022: Near Kpanaga village, Basse-Kotto prefecture, suspected members of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) attacked a convoy of vehicles belonging to the INGO Action Against Hunger along the Mingala Highway. After searching staff members, the perpetrators seized their satellite phones, mobile telephones, computers and printers, as well as other belongings. Four NGO staff and a member of the health district were injured. One NGO employee was shot and had to be evacuated to Bangui for treatment. In response, Action Against Hunger suspended its mobile clinic services and activities pertaining to access to safe drinking water in remote areas. Sources: Action Contre La Faim, HumAngle I, HumAngle II and OCHA

09 April 2022: In an unspecified location, two aid workers were injured in an attack. Sources: HumAngle and OCHA

10 April 2022: Between Alindao and Bambari, two aid workers were injured when gunmen ambushed and robbed the NGO convoy they were travelling in. Source: AWSD1

As reported on 15 April 2022: In Bria town, Haute-Kotto prefecture, CPC rebels confiscated vehicles belonging to humanitarian organisations. Source: HumAngle