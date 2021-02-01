Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 02-15 December 2020

Africa

Cameroon

As reported on 10 December 2020: In Bamenda town, Mezam department, Northwest region, the provincial government reportedly suspended partnerships between an INGO and Santa Maria Soledad Catholic Hospital Bamenda, as well as other health facilities across the region. The government stated that the reason for suspending the INGOs partnerships was that the Ministry of Public Health was awaiting “the definition of the framework of activities”. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Ethiopia

As reported on 05 December 2020: In Tigray region, in the context of the conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the regional ruling TPLF, at least five aid workers have reportedly been killed and more than 100 remain unaccounted for. Source: ABC As reported on 05 December 2020: In Tigray region, continued fighting between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the TPLF has complicated efforts to deliver aid, despite an Ethiopia-UN agreement signed on 29 November allowing the UN to administer aid in territory under federal control. Source: New Age

06 December 2020: Near Shire town, North Western zone, Tigray region, the Ethiopian National Defence Force fired at a UN team working in the region despite an Ethiopia-UN agreement signed on 29 November allowing the UN to administer aid in territory under federal control. The ENDF also detained some of the UN team members, claiming that they had ignored instructions and driven through two federal government checkpoints without permission. The said UN team was on its way to visit a camp for Eritrean refugees. Sources: Africa News, BBC, Eons Intelligence, The New Arab I and The New Arab II

As reported on 08 December 2020: In Tigray region, the instability caused by the conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the TPLF has continued to prevent UNHCR from reaching some 96,000 Eritrean refugees. Source: New Age

12 December 2020: In Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, the first international aid convoy since the conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the regional ruling TPLF broke out on 04 November arrived in Mekelle, comprising seven trucks carrying medicine, medical equipment, and other relief supplies. Source: The New Arab

Nigeria

30 November 2020: In Wakilti village, between Karetu and Gubio LGAs, Borno state, ISWAP militants manning a checkpoint stopped and abducted a Red Cross aid worker along with two local state officials. Sources: HumAngle and Punch 09 December 2020: Along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road, Borno state, ISWAP militants reportedly abducted two aid workers at a checkpoint near Jakana town, as the two returned from a wedding in neighbouring Adamawa state. Sources: HumAngle, Nigeria Security Tracker, Radio Television Suisse and Vanguard