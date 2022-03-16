Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 29 December 2021 - 11 January 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

07 January 2022: On the Goma-Kitchanga Road, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men ambushed and kidnapped three male INGO aid workers (two Congolese and one international). The aid workers who were on their way to an aid mission in Kitshanga, were apparently taken towards Virunga park. Sources: Actualité, La Prunelle, and Radio Moto

Ethiopia

31 December 2021: In Tigray region, security forces reportedly stopped Red Cross ambulances from leaving a hospital. Source: Twitter

As reported on 06 January 2022: Ethiopian authorities terminated a five-month-long suspension imposed on the Norwegian Refugee Council over allegations of spreading misinformation. Sources: Garowe and The Guardian

07 January 2022: In Dedebit town, North West zone, Tigray region, an airstrike hit an IDP camp, killing 56 people and wounding 30 more. Further threats of drone attacks have forced humanitarian agencies to suspend their operations. Source: VOA

Mali

29 December 2021: In Ansongo town, Gao region, unidentified armed men kidnapped a male aid worker engaged with NGO Première Urgence. His security guard was attacked and beaten up.

Source: Studio Tamani

South Sudan

30 December 2021: In Pibor county, Jonglei state, a male South Sudanese INGO aid worker was assaulted and injured by a group of local youths. Source: AWSD1

03 January 2022: In Guolpiny village, Koch county, a female NGO aid worker was shot and injured in an attempted robbery at her home. Source: AWSD1