Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 26 January - 08 February 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

As reported on 29 January 2022: Update: Congolese authorities have sentenced 51 mostly militia members to death for their involvement in the murder of two UN experts and their interpreter in Kasai region in March 2017. However, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has declared a moratorium on executions and the sentences are reportedly likely to be reduced to life imprisonment. Human Rights Watch have called for further investigation to determine whether orders to kill the UN experts came from higher up the military chain of command. Source: BBC

02 February 2022: In Djugu town and territory, Ituri province, a CODECO militia machete attack at the Savo IDP Camp managed by UNHCR and partner Caritas led to 52 people, some of them children, killed and 36 more injured. Many of the site’s 20,000 residents, including no less than 13,000 children, have fled to Bule town for safety. Sources: Bdnews24, France-Presse, Channels Television, News Central, Twitter and UNHCR