Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 24 August - 06 September 2022

New: Managing Security Incidents: 10-min mobile guide now available in Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
This guide
-
Explains why incident monitoring is an important part of any aid agency's internal security risk management strategy and how to do it.
-
In Polish, Russian and Ukrainian and designed for local partner organisations who want to improve their security risk practices as part of their due diligence capacity building.
-
Is also available in Arabic, English and French for partner agencies in other countries.
-
Is a short introduction to more material available on our English, French, Spanish and Arabic SIIM roadmap.
-
Read the content of the mobile guide here.
Reviews
The guide received a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from English language DisasterReady users.
-
A well organised, detailed and complete presentation. Definitely a must read!
-
The information provided was easy to understand and helped in clearing out many terminologies used in safety environment.
-
The guide is informative to structure the incident report and follow up later. It's pretty handy. I will raise the issue of An Incident Database System Procurement in my country office. Thanks.