World + 11 more

Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 24 August - 06 September 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

New: Managing Security Incidents: 10-min mobile guide now available in Polish, Russian and Ukrainian

This guide

  • Explains why incident monitoring is an important part of any aid agency's internal security risk management strategy and how to do it.

  • In Polish, Russian and Ukrainian and designed for local partner organisations who want to improve their security risk practices as part of their due diligence capacity building.

  • Is also available in Arabic, English and French for partner agencies in other countries.

  • Is a short introduction to more material available on our English, French, Spanish and Arabic SIIM roadmap.

  • Read the content of the mobile guide here.

Reviews

The guide received a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from English language DisasterReady users.

  • A well organised, detailed and complete presentation. Definitely a must read!

  • The information provided was easy to understand and helped in clearing out many terminologies used in safety environment.

  • The guide is informative to structure the incident report and follow up later. It's pretty handy. I will raise the issue of An Incident Database System Procurement in my country office. Thanks.

Related Content