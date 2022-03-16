Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 23 February - 08 March 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Burkina Faso

23 February 2022: In Boucle du Mouhoun region, gunmen stopped and stole an MSF vehicle. No staff injuries were reported. Source: MSF Western & Central Africa

Cameroon

24 February 2022: In Fotokol town, Far North region, five INGO aid workers were kidnapped by unidentified perpetrators from their organisational residence. Their current whereabouts remain unknown. Sources: Africa News and L’Oeil du Sahel

Democratic Republic of the Congo

23 February 2022: In Uvira city, South Kivu province, a Congolese aid worker was killed during a robbery at a transfer shop. Source: AWSD

South Sudan

28 February 2022: In Jonglei state, gunmen attacked a WFP convoy of 59 trucks which was under the protection of UNMISS forces while en route to various locations to assist 95,000 people ahead of the rainy season, when access becomes heavily restricted. One UN peacekeeper was shot and wounded. Sources: Eye Radio and Radio Tamazuj

01 March 2022: In Yei county, Central Equatoria state, National Salvation Front fighters attacked two MSF-branded vehicles while they were travelling along the Yei-Maridi Road towards a mobile clinic in Minyori area to treat patients with malaria, pneumonia, and acute watery diarrhoea. The perpetrators looted all staff property, medicine and radio phones from the vehicles, and then set the vehicles alight. The staff were forced to seek safety on foot. In response, MSF suspended its activities in Yei until security conditions were improved. Sources: Eye Radio, HumAngle and MSF International

02 March 2022: Update: In Twic county, Warrap state, the Abyei Youth Union has revoked a February resolution calling for the expulsion of 38 humanitarian and other workers of several