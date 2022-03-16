Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 15 - 28 December 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Burkina Faso

28 December 2021: In Bourasso department, Kossi province, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa alMuslimin' (JNIM) militants seized two vehicles belonging to an NGO and a textile company, as part of a series of attacks in the area. Source: Twitter

Cameroon

26 December 2021: 26 December 2021: In South West region, military personnel stopped an MSF ambulance at the Nguti checkpoint while it was transporting a patient suffering from gunshot wounds to Mutengene city, forcing it to return to Mamfe city, where the patient had to be treated and stabilised. Sources: Mimi Mefo Info I, Mimi Mefo Info II and MSF Western & Central Africa

Central African Republic

16 December 2021: Near Ngoutere village, Yade region, Ouham-Pende prefecture, one UNcontracted driver was injured when their vehicle hit an IED. Source: AWSD1 19 December 2021: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, three NGO contracted drivers were reported missing. Their bodies were found the next day in a forest. Source: AWSD1

Ethiopia

As first reported on 28 December 2021: Between Alamata town, Southern zone, and Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, an Ethiopian Government drone attack killed a male UNHCR employee whilst he was travelling in a car with his daughter. Sources: Twitter and UNHCR

Mali

28-29 December 2021: In Ansongo town and commune, Gao region, armed men kidnapped a Nigerien doctor working for a French INGO. He was released on 03 January after negotiations with his captors. Sources: ActuNiger and RFI

Nigeria

18 December 2021: In Dange Shuni LGA, Sokoto state, police detained four staff members of the LNGO Livingstone Explorer International Initiative during a medical distribution activity. Locals had accused the staff of handing out medicines to the community without the knowledge and approval of the Sokoto’s Health Ministry, and of trying to convert Muslim residents to Christianity by distributing audio bibles. The four were released the next day following the intervention of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria. Source: Sahara Reporters