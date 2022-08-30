Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 10-23 August 2022

Webinar: Professionalisation of Security Risk Management in the NGO Sector

Join us, INSSA, GISF and DisasterReady to explore professional development opportunities in NGO Security Risk Management, whether you're a security expert or are new to the sector. This free webinar will take place on Wednesday 31 Aug 2022 at 1400-1530 BST time. It's not too late to register! Take a look at our Mobile Guide for Staff which explains why it is important to report safety and security incidents, key steps to take during the incident-reporting process and reporting do’s and don'ts

Latest Aid Worker KKA Data

The 01 January - 31 July 2022 data on incidents of where aid workers were killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA) is now available for download on HDX and our website. Since the start of the year until 31 July, at least 42 aid workers have been killed, 138 kidnapped, 58 arrested and 75 injured. Attacking humanitarians is a violation of International Humanitarian Law. Note: This dataset does not include incidents included in this News Brief.