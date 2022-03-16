Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 09 - 22 February 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Ethiopia

11-15 February 2022: In Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, on behalf of WHO, WFP has airlifted 10 metric tons of medical supplies - including antibiotics, medicine for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition, supplies for reproductive health, and PPE - by air for the first time since July 2021. Nonetheless, severe fuel shortages continue to hamper distribution to health facilities across the region. Further humanitarian flights were planned for the following week. Sources: AP, The New Arab and Xinhua

Kenya

18 February 2022: In Nairobi city, an IOM staffer was killed in an apparent armed robbery. Source: IOM

Nigeria

As reported on 08 February 2022: In Borno state, targeted attacks by insurgents have prevented humanitarian groups from reaching IDPs relocated to areas with military presence. In addition, the government banned the distribution of aid to 11 towns, claiming it would make beneficiaries more dependent on humanitarian assistance and stating that the regional government would step in itself and provide support where necessary Source: AFP

South Sudan

10 February 2022: In Mir Mir locality, Unity state, an aid worker was killed in crossfire, a safe space for women and girls was reportedly looted, and a health and nutrition facility was forced to temporarily shut. Sources: OCHA and UN News

12 February 2022: In an unspecified location, Unity state, a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle came under fire whilst en route to a health facility, injuring three health workers. Source: OCHA Abyei Special Administrative Area, South Sudan-Sudan

10 February 2022: In Agok town, Abyei special administrative area, a South Sudanese nurse working at an MSF hospital was killed inside his home amid an outbreak of intercommunal violence which left around 70,000 people, including several MSF staff members, forcibly displaced, prompting MSF to suspend its operations at the hospital. Sources: MSF and Radio Tamazuj