Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief, 08-21 September 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Central African Republic

09 September 2021: In Ouham-Pendé prefecture, a Danish Refugee Council aid worker was killed when the humanitarian convoy vehicle they were travelling in struck an explosive device. Three other aid workers were slightly injured and were evacuated for medical treatment. Source: BBC and Humangle

08 September 2021: The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) announced a temporary suspension of their de-mining operations in Nana-Mambéré and Ouham-Pendé prefectures following allegations they were working with and helping armed groups. Source: Radio Ndeke Luka

Ethiopia

As reported on 11 September: MSF suspended all activities in the Amhara, Gambella and Somali regions, as well as in the west and northwest of Tigray region, to comply with a three-month suspension order from the Ethiopian Agency for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) on 30 July. A team of nearly 1,000 Ethiopian staff are on standby at home, while nearly all international staff have left the country. Source: MSF

Mali

09 09 September 2021: In Diallassagou commune, Bankass circle, Mopti region, an INGO aid worker was abducted by armed perpetrators from their car parked in front of the health centre.

Source: Agence Malienne de Presse 17 September 2021: Near Tile village, Bandiagara circle, Mopti region, a Malian male LNGO aid worker was fatally shot by suspected Katiba Macina militants. The attack was part of two simultaneously launched in Songho and Kori Kori. Sources: ACLED1 , Koro Kibaru and Le Pays Dogon

South Sudan

14 September 2021: The World Food Programme (WFP) announced it will suspend food assistance to IDP camps in Wau, Juba and Bor South because of funding shortages. The suspension will last three months, effective October 2021. Source: Radio Miraya

17 September 2021: In the Yari area, Mugo Payam, Yei county, Central Equatoria state, a WFP convoy was attacked while travelling from Yei to Morobo. The driver of one of the trucks, a South Sudanese citizen, was killed when the gunmen opened fire on the convoy. The Morobo County commissioner has accused the National Salvation Front (NAS) rebels of carrying out the attack.

Sources: Eye Radio, Radio Tamazuj and UNOCHA

17 September 2021: Humanitarian organisations, including World Vision and the WFP, are slowly returning to Tambura Western Equatoria state after a brief suspension due to weeks of insecurity and conflict. Source: Radio Miraya

As reported on 20 September 2021: Update: In Lafon County, Eastern Equatoria State, two men were arrested by police officials for allegedly ambushing and looting a WFP humanitarian convoy in the area on 23 August. Source: Radio Tamazuj