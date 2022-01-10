Aid in Danger Bi-Monthly News Brief 01-14 December 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 December 2021: In Fizi territory, South Kivu province, a truck bringing food supplies to displaced persons in Bibokoboko village was ambushed by gunmen. Food supplies were stolen and five people were killed, including the driver, his assistant, and two passengers. Sources: 7sur7.cd, Actualité I,

Actualité II, Congo Rassuré, Humangle, La Libre Afrique, La Prunelle, Africa Radio, SOS Médias Burundi

02 December 2021: In Ibanda commune, Bukavu city, South Kivu province, youths participating in a political protest set fire to a NGO vehicle. The driver was taken out of the vehicle and tied up.

Source: La Prunelle

As reported on 03 December 2021: In Bilalo-Mbili village, Mwenga territory, South Kivu province, three NGOs relocated their teams following an armed attack in the area. Source: La Prunelle

08 December 2021: In Mambassa locality, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, suspected Mai-Mai militia opened fire on a UNHCR convoy of four trucks which was being escorted by three MONUSCO vehicles. Bullets struck one UNHCR vehicle and three UNHCR staff were injured - two men and one woman. The team was returning to Benin city from an aid distribution activity. Sources: Actualité I,

Actualité II, La Prunelle, Radio Moto, Radio Okapi, UNHCR and UN Secretary-General

11 December 2021: In North Kivu province, two Red Cross aid workers were released, 11 days after they were kidnapped. They were kidnapped on 30 November 2021. Sources: Humangle, La Prunelle and Radio Moto

Ethiopia

As reported on 09 December 2021: In Kombolcha town, South Wollo zone, Amhara region, suspected Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters and members of the local population reportedly stole large quantities of food supplies from WFP warehouses, whilst holding aid workers at gunpoint. In response, the WFP suspended its aid distribution activities in Kombolcha and Dessie.

Sources: BBC, Fana Broadcasting Corporate, Garowe Online and New Age