18 Jun 2018

Aid agencies need to address global norms on gender equality

Report
from Danish Institute for International Studies
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original

Second part of Special Issue with findings from DIIS research project

Lars Engberg-Pedersen, Adam Moe Fejerskov & Signe Marie Cold-Ravnkilde

How do development organisations understand, work with and institutionalize global norms on gender equality? Over the past 4 years, a DFF-funded research project based at DIIS entitled GLONO or “Global norms and heterogeneous donor organisations” has explored this question through in-depth case studies.

The second part of the Special Issue of Progress in Development Studies features articles on gender equality norms and how they influence development organisations like Danida, the World Bank, and Islamic Relief Worldwide. It also includes a post-script by Professor Michael Barnett, Elliott School of International Affairs, discussing the distinction between gender equality norms and practices.

Among other issues, the articles discuss how organisational actors engage with global norms on gender equality, how contextual changes stimulate or prevent norms from influencing the organisations, and how organisational structures may circumvent attempts by some to implement the norms. Across the organisations, it is clear that the norms are sufficiently strong to prompt engagement and reaction, but the exact way of addressing the norms depends heavily on the individual organisation’s characteristics, history and environment.

Read more on the Danish Institute for International Studies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.