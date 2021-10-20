Ahead of COP26, global leaders to gather in Nairobi to share new research on benefits of adaptation action in Africa

WHAT: Global Center on Adaptation Africa Adaptation Acceleration Day – Annual lecture, responses from global leaders and press conference with Q&A

WHERE: University of Nairobi

WHEN: 1400 - 1500 EAT (Nairobi Time), 26th October 2021

0700 - 0800 EDT (New York) 1300 – 1400 CEST (Amsterdam)

REGISTRATION: To register and for an embargoed copy of the report please go to: https://gca.org/media-registration/(link is external)

The Global Center on Adaptation, in partnership with the African Development Bank, the African Union and the Africa Adaptation Initiative, will share the key findings of the “State and Trends in Adaptation in Africa Report 2021 – How Adaptation Can Make Africa Safer, Greener and More Prosperous in a Warming World” (STA21) during a virtual event at the University of Nairobi hosted by the Government of Kenya under the leadership of Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya.

The Global Center on Adaptation STA 2021 report outlines the economic benefits of climate adaptation on the continent. In addition, it presents the most comprehensive overview of the present and projected climate risks together with a blueprint for adaptation actions for the African continent in the face of climate change.

During his inaugural annual lecture, Professor Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, will share the adaptation imperative for Africa ahead of COP26 and the critical importance of accelerating the pace of resilience-building in Africa through the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP).

His remarks will be followed by responses from global leaders including:

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary General of the United Nations, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Ngozi Okongo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization There will be a press conference after the event. The media will be invited to ask questions to those present.

Notes to Editors

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization which works as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sector, to ensure we learn from each other and work together for a climate resilient future. Founded in 2018, the GCA is hosted by the Netherlands, working from its headquarters in Rotterdam with a knowledge and research hub based in Groningen. The GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Dhaka, Bangladesh and Beijing, China. Through this evolving network of offices and global and regional GCA teams, the organization engages in high-level policy activities, new research contributions, communications, and technical assistance to governments and the private sector.

About the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program

As the global solutions broker on adaptation and resilience, the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) has joined forces with the African Development Bank to create the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) focusing on bringing four critical areas for adaptation action to scale in partnership with African countries and partners. The four critical areas of Climate Smart Digital Technologies for Agriculture and Food Security; African Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator; Empowering Youth for Entrepreneurship and Job Creation in Climate Adaptation and Resilience and Innovative Financial Initiatives for Africa will help address the nexus of climate change, COVID-19, and the economy and will support African countries in designing and implementing transformational adaptation of their economies and post-COVID recovery development paths. AAAP aims to mobilize $25 billion to support Africa's adaptation plans over five years ($5 billion per year). The AfDB has already committed half of the total, $12.5 billion by 2025. The program has been endorsed by President Tshisekedi, Chair of the African Union and President Ali Bongo of Gabon, the African Union Champion for Adaptation.

Contacts

For additional enquiries and interview requests please contact: Alexandra Gee, Head of Communications, Global Center on Adaptation, +447887 804594, alex.gee@gca.org(link sends e-mail)

Grace Kiire, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank, g.kiire@afdb.org