22 Sep 2019

Agriculture holds the key to offering nature-based solutions

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original

FAO Director-General points to the need for change based on innovation, investments and inclusiveness

2 September 2019, New York - Agriculture has a crucial role in providing sustainable solutions to many of today's most urgent environmental issues, provided we change the way we farm, fish and herd livestock, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said today.

Transforming the agricultural sectors requires "changing the way we think and changing the way we live ... and this must be based on consensus," not just between political leaders, but across society, Qu said at a high-level event on building momentum for Nature-Based Solutions to climate change, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

The event was co-led by China and New Zealand, with wide participation from member states, the private sector and civil society.

Adapting the agricultural sectors to the impacts of climate change requires "action based on science," the Director-General said. He identified three important components of change: innovation, investment - including technology - and inclusiveness, across borders and sectors.

Because agriculture is directly engaged with climate change, biodiversity, soil fertility and land degradation, it holds the key to bringing together often fragmented stakeholders - resource managers, producers, value-chain operators, advocates and policy makers.

He pointed to the crucial role that youth must play in transforming the agricultural sectors, recalling his participation the day before in an event on the sidelines of the Youth Climate Summit where he launched a new FAO publication: "Youth in motion for climate action! A compilation of youth initiatives in agriculture to address the impacts of climate change".

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.