12 Oct 2019

Agriculture development, food security and nutrition - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/237) [EN/AR]

from UN General Assembly
Seventy-fourth session
Item 24 of the provisional agenda*
Agriculture development, food security and nutrition

Summary

The present report highlights the critical role of a sustainable food systems approach in eradicating poverty, hunger and all forms of malnutrition, promoting sustainable production and consumption, meeting the challenges of urbanization, absorbing the youth labour force and reducing the impact of food systems on biodiversity, natural resources and the climate. Promoting the development of food systems that are inclusive, nutrition-driven, sustainable, eco- and climate-friendly and resilient is a challenge that requires action across the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In the report, slowing or reversing progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 2 and related Goals is highlighted, and a definition of food systems is introduced that goes beyond value chains to the food environments that shape the actions of all actors. A food systems perspective is used to identify key issues in promoting improved nutrition and healthy diets, making food systems more inclusive, improving sustainability by reducing food losses and strengthening climate resilience. The report also includes an update on important partnership initiatives to enable more effective collective action and mobilize the means of implementation to improve food systems.

