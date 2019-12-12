12 Dec 2019

Agenda for Humanity Annual Synthesis Report 2019 - Sustaining the Ambition, Delivering Change

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.15 MB)Full Report
preview
Download PDF (690.89 KB)Executive Summary

At the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul in May 2016, leaders made over 3,500 commitments to advance the Agenda for Humanity. In the third and final year of providing self-reports against these commitments, 117 stakeholders described the efforts they made from January to December 2018 to realize this ambitious vision.

The 2019 annual synthesis report provides a summary of their collective achievements around the 5 Core Responsibilities and 24 Transformations of the Agenda for Humanity, as well as persistent challenges since the Summit. The 2019 report includes a few new elements: visual summaries at the beginning of each chapter (in addition to a global one) to provide a quick overview of key findings and recommendations, and a new 'Assessing progress' section which explores potential indicators and methodologies that could be used in future to determine collective progress.

Looking at progress in 2018 and comparing it to work done since the Summit, the report found progress in shifting to a culture of conflict prevention, working to integrate gender in all aspects of humanitarian programming, and that more national and local organizations are being represented in coordination processes. The report found that there are strengthened efforts both to make humanitarian action more inclusive and, separately, to enhance humanitarian-development-peace collaboration. But there are persistent challenges: fiduciary risk intolerance is preventing local and national partners from accessing funds, and risk aversion is also preventing greater investment in preparedness and multi-year funding. There is a gap between normative commitments and applying them in the field. Despite these challenges, among others, the momentum brought about by the Summit continues and the report exhorts stakeholders to maintain the Summit's broader ambition for structural change.

The Executive Summary provides an overview of trends in progress and gaps that need to be addressed. Each chapter can also be downloaded separately for an in-depth view of progress.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.