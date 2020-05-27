Age, Gender and Diversity Good Practices, UNHCR in Europe - 2019

INTRODUCTION

Age, gender and diversity (AGD) mainstreaming has long been upheld as an essential approach to understanding and responding to the needs of all persons of concern. Considerable efforts are made in Europe to integrate AGD considerations in operational planning, programme implementation and while engaging with governments in protection, advocacy and legal interventions. This report highlights a range of initiatives across the region in 2019 to illustrate this.

UNHCR 2018 AGD Policy Minimum Core Actions

AGD Inclusive Programming: The different capacities, needs, and exposure to protection risks of the women, men, girls, and boys with whom we work must be incorporated into assessments, planning, implementation, monitoring, reporting, and evaluation. At a minimum, all data collected by UNHCR will be disaggregated by age and sex and by other diversity considerations, as contextually appropriate and possible, for purposes of analysis and programming.