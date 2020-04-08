Age, Gender and Diversity Considerations – COVID-19 (Version: 21 March 2020)

This guidance on Age, Gender and Diversity (AGD) Considerations in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic is intended as a quick reference tool to support colleagues in the field who are working directly with populations of concern and/or engaged in protection advocacy. It has been developed in response to requests for further guidance on how the evolving COVID-19 pandemic may disproportionally impact specific ADG groups.

Why

Women, older persons, survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), children, youth, person with disabilities and LGBTI persons are often socio-economically marginalised and have specific vulnerabilities that need to be addressed. In addition, being a member of a refugee, asylum-seeker, IDP or stateless community often increases these risks and reduces access to key services. In line with the 2018 Age, Gender and Diversity Policy, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, it is essential that UNHCR operations maintain contact, either directly or through partners or community members with these specific groups to analyse the impact of intersecting personal characteristics to inform protection risk mitigation approaches and assistance.

This Guidance will provide overarching tips to be considered when applying an AGD approach and provide additional key considerations and tips for the following community groups: children, women and girls (considering gender elements and GBV risks), persons with disabilities, older persons, LGBTI persons and youth. At the end of the documents is a list of resources to support efforts.