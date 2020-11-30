Aftershock: Abuse, exploitation & human trafficking in the wake of COVID-19 - Global Protection Update (November 2020)

As the 20th Anniversary of the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons was marked this week, this update takes a closer look into the issue which remains the single largest rights violation exacerbated in times of crisis in which the humanitarian community does not have a predictable, at-scale way to respond.

Mid-year predictions that deteriorating protection conditions caused by COVID-19, conflict and climate change would lead to an unprecedented uptick in hunger, displacement, and the adoption of adverse coping strategies are proving worryingly accurate as we near the end of 2020.

Key highlights from operations include: