AfricaRice and CERFAM join forces to support African countries to end hunger through South-South cooperation

ABIDJAN - The Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice) and the Regional Centre of Excellence against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today that aims to foster collaboration for the promotion of policies, strategies, and actions to end hunger, poverty, and malnutrition in Africa.

Through this cooperation, AfricaRice and CERFAM intend to work on programs that seek to enhance food security and nutrition and improve the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. These joint activities planned will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly ODD 2 (Zero Hunger) and the aspirations of the African Union's Agenda 2063, thereby placing smallholder farmers and other actors of the rice value chain front and center of the shared commitment to ending hunger and malnutrition in all its forms in the continent.“Smallholder rice farmers and consumers in sub-Saharan Africa often suffer from hidden hunger that can cause severe damage to their health,” said Dr Harold Roy-Macauley, Managing Director for Regions & Partnership of CGIAR and Director General of AfricaRice. “We are therefore delighted to sign this partnership agreement with CERFAM to generate and disseminate sustainable solutions to combat food insecurity and malnutrition and help ensure that rice can contribute to the healthy diets of consumers.” This MoU provides a cooperation framework enabling the two institutions to jointly plan and implement specific activities and exchange information and technical expertise in areas of common scientific, technical, and programmatic interest.

The two institutions will also strengthen synergies and leverage complementarities between African countries through South-South cooperation, and jointly mobilize resources from public donors, foundations, and other funding sources. "

This strategic partnership between CERFAM and AfricaRice will support African countries in the implementation of regional and continental priorities, through leveraging research, advocacy and technical assistance in the field of food security, nutrition and food systems, particularly in strengthening national and regional rice value chains," said Patrick Teixeira, interim Director of CERFAM. "

For CERFAM, AfricaRice is a partner of choice for evidence generation, knowledge sharing and promotion of good practices for their replication and scale up to bring about high-impact and innovative solutions to smallholder farmers and other actors of the agri-food value chains," he concluded.

