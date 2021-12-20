African Union held a high level seminar on: Art, culture, and heritage as levers to silencing the guns in Africa

Accra- Ghana 16 December 2021: The Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union under the Silencing the guns Unit, concluded a high level seminar on “Art, Culture, and Heritage as levers to Silencing the guns in Africa”. The Seminar primarily aimed at sensitizing African artist on the Silencing the guns efforts and goals, hence they can pass the message to the broader public through their artistic products.

The 3-day Seminar brought together more than 40 African artists from the five sub-regions for experience sharing sessions and way forward planning. The discussions were focused on peace and security analyses in the context of culture and heritage and on how art can influence peace and conflict resolution initiatives. Accordingly, participants have officially joined the Silencingtheguns initiative and identified key activities that they could undertake in their respective communities, environments and countries through their areas of specialization (music, painting, exhibition, poetry, storytelling, fashion and other traditional methods of reconciliation).

The Artists made cultural/artistic presentations on how to prevent and to resolve conflict. Furthermore, on the last day of the Seminar, singers, songwriters and composers started working on a special song on Silencingtheguns that will be released soon while other artists promised to work closely with the African Union to reflect in their art works messages that can reach to the grass root levels.

At the closing ceremony, AU reaffirmed its interest to support artists who are keen to work on peace building efforts. The Seminar concluded by certificate awarding ceremony to the participants.

