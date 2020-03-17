The African Union and the European Union join forces for ensuring peace in Africa

The European Union renews its support to the African Peace and Security Architecture with a new financial agreement of 40.5 million Euro

The African Union Commission and the European Union Delegation to the Africa Union signed the fourth EU Support Programme for the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (EU APSA IV). The signing took place on the margins of the AU – EU Commission to Commission meeting that was held in Addis Ababa on 28 February 2020.

The EU has committed 40.5 million Euro support to APSA-IV intends to, over the next four years, further strengthen the capacity and coordination of APSA components to adapt to emerging security challenges in Africa.

In particular, through the African Peace Facility, the European Union will support activities of the African Union Commission, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution in the areas of:

Conflict cycle management, with a focus on Early Warning Systems and the African Standby Force;

Effective coordination and partnership at all levels within the APSA (including with Civil Society Organizations);

Engagement with and inclusiveness of youth and children in tackling APSA aspects.

While reinforcing early warning data collection at regional and continental level, and reinforce informed decision making, this new contribution will also contribute to the further operationalisation of the African Standby Force and will reinforce engagement of youth and civil society for peace. It will also tackle some of the new threats to stability on the continent such as terrorism, trafficking and climate change related risks to peace and security.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing of the new Agreement, the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, welcomed the launching of the funding for the Fourth EU Support Programme to the African Peace and Security Architecture (EU APSA IV). The Commissioner, reaffirmed the AU leadership and ownership in promoting peace and security on the continent and expressed readiness to take further actions towards reinforcing synergies and coordination in tackling global challenges through cooperation and partnership.

“The signing of APSA IV is an important milestone in the promotion of peace, security and stability in Africa and globally as it enables the AU, the RECs and RMs to implement concrete actions and objectives aimed at achieving a conflict-free Africa. Furthermore, this support will enhance the efforts of the AU in realising the vision of Africa to silence the silencing the Guns and create conducive conditions for Africa’s development. Indeed, the APF has been instrumental in the AU peace efforts in various areas, including Darfur in Sudan, Somalia, the Central African Republic (CAR), among others” stressed, Commissioner Chergui.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen, noted:

"We consider it crucial for Europe to continue supporting African-led initiatives and to work together on the financing of African-led peace initiatives. Therefore in a world were crises are becoming more complex and protracted, the fourth EU Support Programme to reinforce the capacities of and cooperation between African Peace and Security Architecture stakeholders (EU APSA IV) represents one of the priorities of the EU cooperation with the African Union"

