African Risk Capacity: The Outbreaks & Epidemics product in the context of Covid-19 (25 March 2020)

Introduction: African Risk Capacity’s Outbreaks & Epidemics Programme: Coronavirus

This paper seeks to advise stakeholders and partners of the O&E programme about the linkages between this African Risk Capacity (ARC) programme and Coronavirus. Presented as a Q&A, it covers how the work done within the O&E programme can lead to better understanding of the risks of a Coronavirus outbreak within a country. It also sheds light on how to quantify the impact of an outbreak, plan, prepare and cost the respective response.