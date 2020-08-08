African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States Regional Impact Report (2018)

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) has been a strong advocate of increased resources for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Their sustained commitment, coupled with strategic partnerships and increased domestic financing of 43% in the past 5 years, has led to transformative results.

The ACP has been in partnership with the Global Fund since the Global Fund’s inception in 2002. The ACP is a strong advocate of the European Commission’s support to the Global Fund. The European Development Fund, European Union’s main aid instrument for ACP countries, provides 60 percent of the EC’s funding to the Global Fund. Since 2003, the Global Fund has invested approximately US$29.5 billion in the ACP countries, which represents nearly 70% of Global Fund investments worldwide.