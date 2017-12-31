Africa has homegrown initiatives to handle disasters and internal conflict

In Summary

- The RDMCOE was established in 2005 as a regional vehicle to propagate disaster preparedness, early warning, and response and recovery initiatives for communities affected by natural or man-made disasters including conflicts.

The director, Regional Disaster Management Centre of Excellence Shem Amadi spoke to Peter Musa on reasons for conflicts in Africa and how African states can overcome internal strife.

What challenges does Africa face and how do they lead to social, political and economic instability and conflicts?

One is the rapid population increase, igniting competition for scarce land resources and leads to spiralling conflicts and land degradation. Cattle rustling, human displacement and rural-urban migration are some of the consequences of this.

Other challenges include climate change resulting in poor food production, drought, famine and environmental pollution.

Placing too much focus on land as the only major source of economic productivity has prevented people from embracing other means of survival; becoming a major underlying source of conflicts in Africa.

Africans have progressively also adopted foreign lifestyles which are driven by materialism, capitalism and pursuit of individualistic goals and in exclusion of African socialism. When these goals fail to be met, there is no fallback position, leading to frustration.

In effect, the traditional family and community role has been passed on to the governments despite the fragile economies of most countries. And because a significant portion of the population is without employment, this often leads to rebellion and conflict since their needs are not met by their leaders.

How has bad governance and leadership contributed to instability?

Except in few countries in Africa, majority of the governments have effective and sound leadership that resonates with the population.

The challenges in most African states arise due to external factors, such as a drastic variation in the dollar or oil market which has a ripple effect on fragile economies leading to disaffection in the population.

On the other hand, the problem of Africa in terms of conflict management is not due to lack of established institutions and legislation, rather, a lack of goodwill.

How can we handle some of these problems?

This requires a homogenous system to co-ordinate all continental governments’ concerns under one utility. One such creation, the Organisation of African Unity moved African governments towards self-determination, but its efforts ended when they achieved this goal.

The economic and social agenda under the Treaty has remained pending. There is need for commitment and to drive continental regional bodies to execute their mandates so that African problems are attended to through homegrown solutions.

Secondly, Africa has a vibrant population which should be inducted into growing the national and regional economies. The exodus of intellectual young population out of Africa drains the continent’s ability to compete with other regions.

There is need to create wealth to minimise intra- and interstate conflicts and create employment for the growing population.

Governments need to establish means of livelihood at the grassroots to ensure that everyone contributes to growing the economy. Devolution of governance is one way of involving communities in socio-economic activities.

There is also need for treaties, laws and policies considering that our resources are found across boundaries and in order to overcome recurrent food shortages, insecurity, poverty and conflicts.

The Nile and Congo basins are examples of trans-boundary resources whose use can lessen food crises in Africa, create jobs and generate energy for Africa.

While it is not always possible to control population increase due to individual, tribal, religious and cultural beliefs, there is need to plan for the growing population with matching infrastructure.

Learning from Japan whose population is high compared to its landmass, Africa needs to encourage industrialisation and technology as a means of wealth creation. For this to succeed, education and skills training will enhance people’s capacity to produce effectively and efficiently.

African societies should go back to their roots and embrace Africanism (Ubuntu) which bestows a responsibility on each age-group to take care of one another.

It is the spirit of “Harambee” which enabled countries like Kenya to develop faster and the concept of “Vijiji vya ujamaa” in Tanzania which built the social foundation of the nation.

When was the Regional Disaster Management Centre of Excellence created and why?

The RDMCOE was established in 2005 as a regional vehicle to propagate disaster preparedness, early warning, and response and recovery initiatives for communities affected by natural or man-made disasters including conflicts.

This was after realising that the region was prone to natural and manmade disasters, mostly trans-boundary, and which surpassed capacities of one government to handle.

Upon formation, all member states lacked institutions, policies and legislation to co-ordinate national assets; to prepare and respond to disasters, leading to unnecessary loss of lives.

During disasters resources were not provided with proper planning and coordination, leading to wastage, abuse and misuse.

How has RDMCOE improved the member states’ disaster and conflict management?

With the creation of RDMCOE, majority of the members now have established institutions, policies and legislations to monitor, evaluate and manage natural and man-made disasters including conflicts.

They also have disaster management, co-ordination ministries and agencies to direct national and international efforts before, during and after a disaster occurs. Dealing with disasters and conflicts requires a joint financial and logistical management of resources.

The RDMCOE coordinates these activities, working with governments to build capacity and anticipate disasters, guide diplomacy, and create awareness according to each country’s needs.