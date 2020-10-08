Advocacy in restricted spaces: a toolkit for civil society organizations

The Advocacy in Restricted Spaces toolkit is a practical resource that emphasizes that advocacy is possible even in highly restrictive contexts.

Created by the Lifeline Embattled CSO Assistance Fund, a consortium led by Freedom House, the Advocacy in Restricted Spaces toolkit is intended for use by grassroots, national, and regional civil society organizations that want to engage in advocacy in restrictive environments. The toolkit includes concrete examples and new perspectives on mobilizing around opportunities for change.

While many advocacy resources are oriented toward groups operating in functioning democracies where basic freedoms are respected, the Advocacy in Restrictive Spaces toolkit provides real-world examples of how civil society can be effective even under significant duress.

Thousands of civil society organizations around the world find themselves operating in a "restrictive" environment, where the ability of organizations to freely assemble, associate, and express themselves is significantly limited. As these organizations face myriad challenges ranging from repressive legislation to direct physical attacks from police or criminal gangs, this toolkit places the advocacy planning process within the context of risk assessment and mitigation.

In the era of COVID-19 restrictions, the tactics and case studies included in the Toolkit are perhaps even more relevant, as growing numbers of civil society organizations find themselves operating in increasingly restrictive space where traditional advocacy tactics may no longer be feasible. The toolkit can help organizations take a new look at their operating environment and see what opportunities for advocacy still exist.

The toolkit includes: