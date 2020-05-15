Advocacy Messages in Response to COVID-19 - Caribbean Sub-Regional Platform

Common Messages to Advocate for the Inclusion of Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela in National Protection Systems in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare inclusion

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela must be included in the national health response

COVID-19 affects individuals regardless of their migrant status and their nationality. Ensuring access to testing and medical treatment to those in need is key to saving lives and safeguarding public health. Authorities are encouraged to make public announcements to enable refugees and migrants with symptoms to seek healthcare services without fear of stigmatization, detention or deportation. The response to COVID-19 cannot leave anyone behind and the only effective protection must include all the people who are in the territory, as this is the only way to adopt efficient measures that help control the pandemic in the long-term.

Essential services inclusion

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela must have access to essential services

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the provision of essential services in all affected countries and most care services are now being delivered remotely. Refugees and migrants from Venezuela may be at a disadvantage due to poor access to technology and language barriers. In this context, it is key to ensure that they have access to official and reliable information in a language they can understand and to essential services, such as online education and psychosocial support, telephone assistance, shelters, child protection systems, and quick and efficient response for cases of gender-based violence.

Socio-economic inclusion

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela should be included in socioeconomic plans aimed to mitigate the impact of COVID19 pandemic on livelihoods

The containment measures of COVID-19 and the subsequent economic crisis impact not only nationals but also refugees and migrants from Venezuela, who are significantly affected because most of them work in the informal sector. In order to preserve public health and to avoid negative coping mechanisms that put at risk their own health, it is key to include refugees and migrants in socio-economic aid packages and as beneficiaries of protection measures that seek to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, such as food banks, moratorium on evictions and on payments of gas, electricity and water bills and suspension of mortgage payments, among others.