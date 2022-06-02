Advocacy Brief Bridging the Gap: Strengthening the Evidence Base for Gender-Responsive Education in Emergencies

INTRODUCTION

The impact and experience of emergency situations is profoundly different for women and girls than for men and boys. They face different threats and risks, and have different responses and coping mechanisms for dealing with the effects of crisis. Understanding these dynamics and addressing them in education policy and programming are critical to ensuring access to safe and quality education for all.

In 2018, the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI), as co-chair of the INEE Gender Task Team (GTT), conducted a mapping of knowledge on gender and education in conflict and crisis settings.1 The mapping identified key gaps, as well as opportunities to contribute to the growing body of evidence on gender-responsive education in emergencies (EiE) programming. It also highlighted a clear need for stronger collaborative efforts and knowledge-sharing on gender and education in conflict and crisis situations across actors worldwide in the areas of gender equity, education, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

In response to global calls for more and better data and evidence on gender-responsive EiE, and to build on the mapping conducted in 2018, the INEE GTT has developed this brief. The brief also draws from findings of the 2021 and 2022 editions of the INEE Mind the Gap report on the state of girls’ education in emergencies, and from consultations with education and gender experts, including the INEE GTT and Girls’ EiE Reference Group.

The objectives of this brief are as follows: