Advice on the use of point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests for COVID-19 - Scientific Brief 8 April 2020

In Summary:

(i) Rapid diagnostic tests based on antigen detection: With the limited data now available, WHO does not currently recommend the use of antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests for patient care, although research into their performance and potential diagnostic utility is highly encouraged.

(ii) Rapid diagnostic tests based on host antibody detection: Based on current data, WHO does not recommend the use of antibody-detecting rapid diagnostic tests for patient care but

encourages the continuation of work to establish their usefulness in disease surveillance and epidemiological research

(iii) At present, based on current evidence, WHO recommends the use of these new point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests only in research settings. They should not be used in any other setting, including for clinical decision making, until evidence supporting use for specific indications is available.

(iv) WHO continues to evaluate available immunodiagnostics tests for COVID-19 and will update this scientific brief when necessary.