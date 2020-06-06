Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19 - Interim guidance (5 June 2020)

This document is an update of the guidance published on 6 April 2020 and includes updated scientific evidence relevant to the use of masks for preventing transmission of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as well as practical considerations. The main differences from the previous version include the following:

• Updated information on transmission from symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19, as well as an update of the evidence of all sections of this document;

• New guidance on the targeted continuous use of medical masks by health workers working in clinical areas in health facilities in geographical areas with community transmission1 of COVID-19;

• Updated guidance and practical advice for decisionmakers on the use of medical and non-medical masks by the general public using a risk-based approach;

• New guidance on non-medical mask features and characteristics, including choice of fabric, number and combination of layers, shape, coating and maintenance.

Guidance and recommendations included in this document are based on previous WHO guidelines (in particular the WHO Guidelines on infection prevention and control of epidemic- and pandemic-prone acute respiratory infections in health care) (1) and the evaluation of current evidence by the WHO ad hoc COVID-19 IPC Guidance Development Group (COVID-19 IPC GDG) that meets at least once a week. The process of interim guidance development during emergencies consists of a transparent and robust process of evaluation of the available evidence on benefits and harms, synthesized through expedited systematic reviews and expert consensus-building facilitated by methodologists. This process also considers, as much as possible, potential resource implications, values and preferences, feasibility, equity, ethics and research gaps.