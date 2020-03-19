Advice on the use of masks in the community, during home care and in healthcare settings in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak - Interim guidance (19 March 2020)

Background

This document provides rapid advice on the use of medical masks in communities, at home, and in health care facilities in areas that have reported outbreaks of COVID-19. It is intended for public health and infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, health care managers, health care workers, and community health workers. It will be revised as more data become available.

Current information suggests that the route of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 is either via respiratory droplets or contact. Any person who is within 1 metre (in close contact) of someone who has respiratory symptoms (e.g. sneezing, coughing, etc.) is at risk of being exposed to potentially infective respiratory droplets.

Medical masks are surgical or procedure masks that are flat or pleated (some are shaped like cups); they are affixed to the head with straps.

General advice

Wearing a medical mask is one of the prevention measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. However, the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection, and other measures should also be adopted. If masks are used, they must be combined with hand hygiene and other IPC measures to prevent human-to-human transmission of COVID-19. WHO has developed guidance for home care and health care settings on IPC strategies for use when COVID-19 is suspected.

Wearing medical masks when not indicated may result in unnecessary costs and procurement burdens and create a false sense of security that can lead to the neglect of other essential measures, such as hand hygiene practices. Further, using a mask incorrectly may hamper its effectiveness in reducing the risk of transmission.