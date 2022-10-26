Advancing Women's Leadership in Conflict Resolution: Tactics to Influence Peace Processes

Executive Summary

Inclusive peace processes are widely acknowledged to increase the prospect of achieving durable political settlements to armed conflicts. This is particularly true for gender inclusive peace processes, where women’s participation has been associated both with higher chances of attaining peace and longer lasting peace agreements. Women’s contributions are made despite the many challenges that threaten to impede their full, equal and meaningful participation. But while much attention has (rightfully) rested on the under-representation of women in peace processes, less attention has been paid to the creative ways in which women have succeeded in overcoming such challenges to exert influence on conflict dynamics and shape the trajectory of high-level peace processes, whether through formal seats at the negotiating table or through less formal roles.

This brief examines how women break down barriers to participation, drawing on Independent Diplomat’s work with female (and male) party leaders, delegates, negotiators, and civil society leaders seeking to influence formal peace processes. In so doing, the brief explores how women successfully exert influence, using their networks, access, and expertise to affect policy outcomes and drive forward agenda items. The brief thus focuses not on the many blockages to women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in peace processes, but rather, on the strategies and tactics that women can deploy to influence the trajectory of political negotiations, create more inclusive outcomes, and achieve their political objectives. The author argues that a combination of the following tactics help women wield greater influence over peace processes: (i) developing a clear view on the goals and objectives, which can form the basis of a targeted diplomatic strategy; (ii) building and sustaining strategic coalitions committed to advancing those goals; (iii) leading in the formulation and promotion of policy proposals; (iv) opening lines of communication across parties; (v) engaging male allies and skeptics; (vi) securing the buy-in of domestic stakeholders; (vii) directing the international community to provide necessary political support and resources; (viii) securing independent, longterm financing; (ix) focusing on tangible impact that makes a difference to the lives of communities on the ground; (x) combining a mix of insider and outsider tactics; and (xi) maintaining a long-term vision and persisting, despite the challenges.

The author also offers a set of policy recommendations to the international community to support women’s assertive engagement in peace processes, arguing that governments, multilateral institutions, and nongovernmental organizations committed to advancing the women, peace and security agenda should work to: