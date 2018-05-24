24 May 2018

Advancing WASH in Schools Monitoring, 2015

UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 Feb 2015
This paper presents the data available for the coverage of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in primary schools. It aims to encourage global monitoring mechanisms and systems to expand its mandate and report on institutional WASH coverage, particularly in schools, as a key component of achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

  • Both water and sanitation coverage increased by six percentage points from 2008 to 2013.
  • More countries are reporting school water and sanitation coverage data each year
  • Available data are often of questionable accuracy and the definitions used to measure coverage are either unspecified, unclear or vary greatly between countries or within a country over time.
  • Many countries solicit WinS information through their Education Management Information System (EMIS) questionnaires, but the data are often underutilized.
  • Sanitation is the most comprehensively monitored WinS component; hygiene is the least. Hand-washing facility coverage is rarely reported.

