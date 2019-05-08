Advancing the localisation agenda in protection coordination groups

Methodology

Recognising the value of localisation and building on the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) commitments, the Global Protection Cluster (GPC) and its four Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) are seeking to meet the commitments made with regards to localisation and ensure that protection response strategies and coordination mechanisms are guided by the principle – “as local as possible, as international as necessary.”

The GPC Localisation of Protection initiative is therefore an approach that supports, when appropriate, local partners to take their rightful place at the centre of the humanitarian system and to influence and shape the humanitarian strategies and interventions that affect them, ensuring they have a voice in coordination mechanisms and can bring vital information about protection needs on the ground. This means ensuring and increasing local actors’ engagement in both field coordination mechanisms and global strategic decision making.

To contribute to this objective, the GPC piloted the localisation initiative in 7 countries (Nigeria,

Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Libya, Myanmar and Pakistan) over the course of 2017-2018, analysing local actors’ engagement in protection coordination groups, identifying good practices and gaps as well as developing guidance and tools to advance the localisation agenda. The following methods were used:

Desk Review

Localisation Self-Assessment Session with Coordination Groups

Key Informant Interviews

Country visits

Analysis of Partnership Surveys

Review of Partnership Agreements

Capacity Strengthening Workshop with Local Partners

Continuous remote support

This work was carried out at the global level by the Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and at the country-level by the Protection Clusters and Sub-Clusters. Similarly, the CP AoR also conducted this piece of work on behalf of the Global Education Cluster.

This learning paper is the final product of the GPC and its AoRs’ localisation initiative. It aims to identify, describe and share: