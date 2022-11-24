Advancing gender equality and climate action: A practical guide to setting targets and monitoring progress

1. Introduction

There is a gender gap in development

Worldwide, the average of women’s human development is behind men’s by 5.7% as a whole, based on:

● the ability to lead a long and healthy life, measured by life expectancy at birth;

● the ability to acquire knowledge, measured by mean years of schooling and expected years of schooling; and

● the ability to achieve a decent standard of living, measured by gross national income per capita.

The Gender Development Index measures disparities between women and men in three basic dimensions of human development – health, knowledge, and living standards – using the same component indicators as in the Human Development Index. The number 1 would signify total gender equality; the lower the figure, the more gender inequality there is.

Women are differently affected by climate change than men

Gender inequalities shape people’s vulnerabilities to climate change. Women have less access to the development services and support – such as adequate healthcare, education and modern technology – that make people more resilient to climate change and other shocks and stressors. Women’s unequal access to resources, their disproportionate responsibility for care of dependents (typically unpaid), and the insecurity and precariousness of their paid labour all contribute to the feminisation of poverty and women’s heightened vulnerability to climate hazards. Climate change is a multiplier of existing vulnerabilities and threatens to reverse hard-earned development gains for all people, and particularly for women.