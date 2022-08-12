Adoption of the Strategy and implementation instruments for the insertion of ACDEG teaching in the school curricula of member states, as well as the pedagogical tool for rule of law actors

As part of its mandate to promote the rule of law and preventive diplomacy on the continent, in line with the vision of the African Union, the Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission (DAPPS-AUC) is organizing in Abidjan (Republic of Côte d'Ivoire), two validation meetings: the first on: "the strategy, of the insertion of the teaching of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance (CADEG) in the school curricula of the Member States of the African Union" and second, on the pedagogical tool for the use of the actors of the rule of law in Africa"

***The validation meeting of the Strategy and implementation tools for the insertion of the teaching of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance in the school curricula of member states ***aims at anchoring the culture of democracy, good governance, as well as respect for the rule of law and human rights within the future generation, and to foster the implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063. This validation workshop was organized to enable representatives of the Economic and Regional Communities and Regional Mechanisms to contribute to the adoption of the said instruments for submission to the decision-making bodies of the African Union including the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Education.

***The validation meeting of the African Union's teaching tool for rule of law actors in Africa ***is being held to validate the rule of a law training manual for national rule of law actors in Africa, including magistrates, prison staff, law enforcement officers, parliamentarians, legal professionals, and civil society representatives. This initiative is in response to the growing demand from rule of law professionals for a training manual that considers the African context.