28 Dec 2018

Adopting nature-based solutions for flood risk reduction in Latin America

Report
from World Wide Fund For Nature, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Practical Action
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (996.49 KB)

Key messages:

  • Nature-based solutions provide an opportunity to better integrate the agendas of climate action, disaster risk reduction and biodiversity conservation into a coherent and holistic approach.

  • Ecosystems can provide benefits for flood risk reduction. Nature-based solutions should be part of broader disaster and climate risk management strategies, complementing other measures such as land use planning and built infrastructure.

  • Building back safer and greener promotes resilience in future scenarios that face high levels of risk.

  • Nature-based solutions can offer decentralised mechanisms that are managed by and for communities, and that require collaborative, participatory and multilevel governance across sectors and procedures.

  • Local actors play a leading role in promoting and implementing nature-based solutions. Technical capacity building is critical to enable them to promote the approach.

  • Improved scientific knowledge and effective communication on nature-based solutions has the potential to strengthen decision-making and mobilise resources for implementation.

