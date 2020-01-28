28 Jan 2020

Adopting a Movement Statement on Migrants and our Common Humanity – CoD Resolution (2019)

Report
International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 09 Dec 2019
Download PDF (459.1 KB)

RESOLUTION

Adopting a Movement Statement on Migrants and our Common Humanity

The Council of Delegates,

  1. recalls and reaffirms past resolutions on topics relating to migration adopted by the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (including Resolution 21, 24th International Conference, Manila, 1981; Resolution 17, 25th International Conference, Geneva, 1986; Resolution 4, 26th International Conference, Geneva, 1995; Resolution 1, Annex, Declaration “Together for Humanity”, 30th International Conference, Geneva, 2007; and Resolution 3, 31st International Conference, Geneva, 2011) and by the Council of Delegates (including Resolution 9, Budapest, 1991; Resolution 7, Birmingham, 1993; Resolution 4, Geneva, 2001; Resolution 10, Geneva, 2003; Resolution 5, Geneva, 2007; Resolution 4, Nairobi, 2009; and, in particular, the “Movement Call for Action on the Humanitarian Needs of Vulnerable Migrants”, adopted by Resolution 3, Antalya, 2017);

  2. recalls the Policy on Migration adopted by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 2009 (which was also welcomed by the whole Movement in Resolution 4 of the Council of Delegates, Nairobi, 2009) and the IFRC’s Global Strategy on Migration 2018–2022;

  3. Encourages the creation of national and cross-border coordination platforms for information sharing to strengthen collaboration, in line with best practice and international standards in protection of personal information and data protection, as outlined in the resolution on Restoring Family Links.

  4. adopts the “Movement Statement on Migrants and our Common Humanity”;

5.. urges all components of the Movement to bring this Statement to the attention of States and other relevant stakeholders.

