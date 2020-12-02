Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Toolkit for Humanitarian Settings: 2020 Edition

The Inter-Agency Working Group (IAWG) on Reproductive Health in Crises Sub-Working Group on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH) is pleased to announce the release of the ASRH Toolkit for Humanitarian Settings: 2020 Edition! After consultations with more than 130 people (including more than 90 young people), the IAWG ASRH Sub-Working Group is ready to share and disseminate the Toolkit. The Toolkit was revised over the past year to align with updated guidance from the 2018 Inter-Agency Field Manual on Reproductive Health in Humanitarian Settings and the Minimum Initial Service Package for Sexual and Reproductive Health in Crisis Situations.

Everything is online!

You can access the Toolkit, as well as individual chapters, annexed tools, and all referenced resources on the IAWG website. Click the button at the top of each page to select the documents you want to download. The Arabic, French, and Spanish versions will be available by the end of 2020, and IAWG will share those versions as they become available. During consultations and webinar sessions, humanitarian practitioners and young people expressed the need for practical, useful guidance with many tools and resources that can be adapted for their context. As a result, nearly all of the 29 annexed tools are available in Microsoft Word and Excel versions so that you can download, edit, and start using the tools! IAWG has also included a companion guide to help you navigate the Toolkit.

IAWG would like to extend its deepest thanks and gratitude to everyone who participated in the revision of the Toolkit, and is eager to hear about how you use the toolkit to improve the lives of adolescents and youth.