The population in West and Central Africa is predominantly young, with 65% under the age of 24 and 32% in the 10-24 age group. This adolescent and youth population encounters daily countless challenges in accessing their primary needs. Needs that can no longer be ignored, as the situation is becoming increasingly concerning.

The population, health and social data underscore the urgency of providing young people, quality sexual and reproductive health and rights services to empower them in order to avoid early and unwanted pregnancies, prevent HIV or address gender-based violence (GBV).

This regional report entitled “Adolescent and Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Services - Key elements for implementation and scaling up in West and Central Africa” is complementary to the previous regional report on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and documents, through concrete examples from four West African countries (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo), highlighting promising practices, lessons learnt, and proposing key recommendations to be shared with all countries in the region.