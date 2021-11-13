Administrator Samantha Power’s Call with Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley

Readout

Saturday, November 13, 2021

On November 12, Administrator Samantha Power spoke with United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director, David Beasley. The two discussed the urgent humanitarian crises around the world, including in Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Executive Director Beasley shared observations from his recent trips to some of the areas in the world most impacted by food insecurity. They spoke about the worsening food crisis facing Afghans, growing food needs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic fallout it has caused. They also spoke about recent developments in Syria and the urgent need to reach Syrians who desperately need food supplies, particularly internally displaced people.

Administrator Power and Executive Director Beasley reaffirmed USAID and the World Food Programme’s continued partnership to provide humanitarian aid to those most in need around the world.