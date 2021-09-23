Administrator Power Announces $5 Billion in Food Systems Investments to Combat Global Hunger and Malnutrition

Office of Press Relations

At the United Nations Food Systems Summit, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States plans to commit $5 billion over five years to Feed the Future, the U.S. Government’s global hunger and food security initiative, and an intent to expand Feed the Future to additional countries. She also shared highlights from the U.S. Government’s enhanced Global Food Security Strategy, which guides Feed the Future and was updated to meet today’s complex demands on global food security, including COVID-19, climate change, increasing conflict, rising inequality, and malnutrition. Partnering with governments, the private sector, local actors, and the broader U.S. Government, Feed the Future aims to contribute to a 20 percent reduction in poverty and child stunting in the areas where Feed the Future works and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. Taken together, these announcements reassert America’s commitment to ending global hunger, poverty, and malnutrition, and helping advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2, Zero Hunger.

As part of the Feed the Future global announcement, USAID made several planned commitments to combat global hunger and malnutrition, including: