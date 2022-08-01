Addressing loss and damage: Practical insights for tackling multidimensional risks in LDCs and SIDS (July 2022)

Author(s) : Simon Addison, Ritu Bharadwaj, Anna Carthy, et al.

This paper presents a detailed overview of the nature of loss and damage risks affecting low-income countries, marginalised groups and people living in poverty in the global South, and how they might be addressed.

Based upon a structured review of existing literature, and a series of deliberative dialogues, key informant interviews and consultations with representatives of affected communities and countries in least developed countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), we assess the current evidence on the key features of loss and damage risks.

The authors then propose recommendations for policymakers and practitioners responsible for designing and delivering practical action to address loss and damage, especially those working at national and sub-national levels in LDCs and SIDS, and their international partners.