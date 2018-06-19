IFRC launches report on labour migration and trafficking

Bangkok / Kuala Lumpur, 19 June 2018 – A major new report on labour migration and trafficking will be launched in Bangkok tomorrow.

Many of an estimated 80 million migrant workers in or from Asia Pacific risk exploitation and trafficking for sex or labour in their quest to earn a living abroad, according to Addressing the humanitarian consequences of labour migration and trafficking: The role of Asia Pacific National Societies, launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) at the Red Cross Red Crescent Conference on Labour Migration.

The report looks at the experiences of labour migrants in 15 Asia Pacific countries, as well as the support offered to them by National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Such support is offered in countries of origin and destination, and includes first aid training, providing information on rights and services, advice such as memorising the phone numbers of family as mobile phones maybe confiscated be employers, counteracting prejudice in host communities, and support for children and loved ones left behind by people searching for work opportunities abroad. Unlike many other organizations, the Red Cross and Red Crescent is able to work with and advocate for dignity and respect for all migrants, irrespective of their legal status.

The conference brings together more than 30 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies from across Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa and representatives from the UN, including Unicef, UN Women, IOM, UNDP, and ILO, governments, civil society, academia and the private sector to commit to doing more to protect migrant workers.

