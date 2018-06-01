Addressing human rights protection gaps in the context of migration and displacement of persons across international borders resulting from the adverse effects of climate change... [EN/AR/RU]

Summary

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 35/20, in which the Council requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to undertake research on addressing human rights protection gaps in the context of migration and displacement of persons across international borders resulting from the sudden-onset and slow-onset adverse effects of climate change and the necessary means of implementation of adaptation and mitigation plans of developing countries to bridge the protection gaps, and to submit a report on that research to the Council at its thirty-eighth session.

In that resolution, the Council also called for an intersessional panel discussion, with the theme “Human rights, climate change, migrants and persons displaced across international borders”. That discussion took place on 6 October 2017, and a summary report of the discussion was submitted to the Council.1

Throughout 2017, OHCHR, in collaboration with the Platform on Disaster Displacement, undertook research on the slow-onset adverse effects of climate change and human rights protection for cross-border migrants. OHCHR held an expert meeting on the subject on 5 October 2017 and submitted a conference room paper to the Council at its thirty-seventh session.2

To further inform its research, OHCHR transmitted a note verbale and questionnaire to all Member States requesting their inputs. Additional requests for inputs were sent to international organizations, national human rights institutions and civil society.3