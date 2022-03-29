Addressing climate change through integrated responses: Linking adaptation and mitigation

This policy brief, aims to build on a series of recent peer learning events focused on addressing climate change through integrated responses by linking adaptation and mitigation at the planning and implementation stages. Countries have established national policy processes aimed at addressing these complex issues. Inherently, these policies and strategies often have interconnected objectives and common themes, which creates a foundation for alignment and joint activities to provide common solutions to these challenges.

The policy brief seeks to increase the conceptual understanding, awareness, and knowledge of joint adaptation and mitigation actions and provide the rationale for fostering integrated climate actions. It also unpacks how to assess synergies and trade-offs as part of a coherent planning and implementation process and identifies concrete steps to advance and strengthen integrated climate strategies.