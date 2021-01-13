Additional Dutch support for vaccines in poor countries

The Netherlands is making an extra €25 million available for the purchase and distribution of vaccines in poor countries. Development minister Sigrid Kaag made the decision on behalf of the government following an appeal by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The contribution is earmarked for an international initiative to ensure that approximately 1.3 billion doses of safe, effective and affordable vaccines become available in 92 countries that have no or insufficient funds for this themselves. According to WHO, a further 5 billion dollars will be needed to achieve this worldwide. Together with international partners the organisation recently sent out a pressing letter about this funding shortfall.

The government is taking measures to limit the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands, but also wants to show international solidarity by contributing to fair and affordable access to and distribution of vaccines, diagnostic tests and medicines.

The €25 million will be funded from the development cooperation budget and is expected to cover roughly 5 million doses of the vaccine. Last year, the Netherlands already contributed €60 million to the initiative coordinated by WHO. In addition to vaccines, this money was also intended for the development and supply of diagnostic tests in developing countries.