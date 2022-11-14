ADB Sustainable Development Working Paper Series, No. 84 - Accelerating Private Sector Engagement in Adaptation in Asia and the Pacific (November 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Private sector engagement is essential to bridge the adaptation gap.

The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), calls for urgent and bold mitigation and adaptation actions to seize the narrow but rapidly disappearing window of opportunities—to secure a livable future for all. This report was based on even more compelling scientific evidence referred to as “code red.” Despite more adaptation that is occurring, these are highly uneven and adaptation gap is expected to widen in some of the most vulnerable countries. Adaptation has, so far, been supported predominantly by the public sector. To effectively address the adaptation gap, particularly during the post-COVID-19 era when public finance is under more severe strain, private sector engagement is essential.

There are three main modes of private sector engagement in adaptation.

To survive and thrive in a changing climate, businesses in the private sector need to become “adaptors.” In addressing the wide range of physical climate risks to communities, economies, and the environment, the private sector is relied upon to be the “solution providers”—to supply the technologies, the services, and the products for building climate resilience. As “financiers,” the private sector can help fill in the considerable gap in financing programs for adaptation. To date, all three forms of private sector engagement are taking place, to varying extents and degrees of participation.

The private sector faces considerable technical, institutional, and financial barriers to engaging in adaptation.

Even with the widely recognized need, private sector engagement in adaptation remains nascent and must overcome a number of profound challenges. These challenges include the following: (i) many private sector entities often have limited understanding of climate exposure and risks and their own businesses’ vulnerability and those of the wider society, thus, their inability to pinpoint where the needs are, and employ adaptation measures currently available; (ii) in many developing countries, enabling policy and other institutional conditions are not yet in place to facilitate private sector engagement in adaptation; and finally, (iii) the challenges in creating a viable value stream and financial incentives make it difficult for many private sector entities to build a compelling business case for taking adaptation action or investing in adaptation products and services.

However, opportunities for the private sector are emerging so businesses could step up their engagement in adaptation.

The adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the ensuing climate policy development, and the compelling scientific evidence have provided the imperative for businesses in the private sector to adapt. Building climate resilience is becoming an integral part of business risk management, and an area of business growth and/or investment. Prominent examples include the growing support to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures—to report climate-related risks and opportunities. With targeted support from the public sector, a climate resilience entrepreneurial ecosystem is emerging, developing, and growing businesses that provide resilience solutions. Progress has also been made in developing more risk-tolerant financing instruments and tools to facilitate private sector engagement.

Development finance institutions (DFIs), including ADB, could accelerate all three modes of private sector engagement in adaptation—using the full spectrum of their operational modalities.

Developing countries in Asia and the Pacific are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Development finance institutions (DFIs) working in the region are well placed to help accelerate private sector investments for adaptation. Some of the examples are technical assistance, policy and institutional development, risk analytics, and adaptation investment planning. DFIs can also help by improving the risk-adjusted return on investment profile through their deployment of risk-tolerant financing instruments and tools. As small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of developing economies, DFIs in these countries could immensely support and stimulate SMEs to engage in adaptation as these enterprises have the knowledge of the local markets and can operate in local currencies. Since they often lack the capacity and resources, SMEs could benefit and robustly thrive with the support of multilateral and bilateral DFIs.

Building on its financing support for adaptation at project level, primarily through sovereign operations, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other DFIs could scale up their support to developing countries in Asia and the Pacific in building climate resilience—by accelerating the engagement of the private sector. DFIs could mobilize all function teams and work through their full operational cycle to (i) strengthen upstream engagement through policy dialogues and country programming processes, (ii) accelerate the development and piloting of new financing products and tools, (iii) deploy technical assistance strategically, (iv) leverage partnerships, and (v) further enhance internal policy and operational processes so that these become conducive to engaging private sector entities in adaptation.