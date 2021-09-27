Adaptive social protection and decentralisation: a conceptual framework

Introduction

The purpose of this paper is to provide an entry point for discussion of -and practical engagement with- the potential for linking the Adaptive Social Protection and Decentralisation agendas, in the first instance by technicians and practitioners within the German Development Cooperation. The need to clarify the linkages and areas of convergence between these is evident for two key reasons.

• First, these are two areas of strategic priority for German Development Cooperation. For example, while decentralisation is not specifically mentioned in the BMZ 2030 Reform Strategy, the core areas of BMZ intervention linked to SDG 16 (the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies) that are cited in this strategy include democracy, local authority structures and social protection. Moreover, a related BMZ document, A Sustainable Path to the Future: The 2030 Implementation Initiative, sees decentralisation and municipal development as central to the implementation of initiatives to achieve the SDGs.

• Second, more broadly, understanding the institutional underpinning for successful adaptive social protection will be crucial to ensuring outcomes that guarantee increased ownership, responsiveness, equity, coordination, value for money and resourcing.

The paper endeavours to establish how decentralisation, localisation, and social protection – most specifically adaptive social protection – relate to each other conceptually. Building on that foundation, it seeks to outline a practical approach that might assist practitioners in engaging meaningfully with each other, and in dialogue with partner governments at different levels, about the scope for linking these agendas.

One major challenge that this paper must address at the outset, before proceeding further, is that (adaptive) social protection and decentralisation are both complex fields, serving as broad headings which cover several different types of programmes and underlying systems. In addition, it is necessary to understand the relationship between what is sometimes called “routine” social protection and adaptive social protection (ASP); the close connections between ASP, climate change adaptation and disaster risk management (DRM); and the concept of localisation as it has been applied both to DRM and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is not possible to draw simple connections between these fields, or to answer the question “does decentralisation help or hinder (adaptive) social protection?” The proper response to that question must take the form of some further questions: “what kind of – and what dimension of – an (adaptive) social protection programme?”, “What kind of decentralisation” and “in what context?”.

Any practical guidance must, therefore, do justice to this complexity and to the wide range of different circumstances which practitioners might encounter in any particular country or subnational setting. This paper thus creates the outline of a diagnostic instrument, to help characterise accurately the scope of existing social protection and ASP provision and the institutional framework through which it is delivered, and the potential impacts of proposed changes. These might reflect either the implications of decentralisation initiatives for the delivery of social protection/ASP, or, vice versa, the interaction between interventions to strengthen social protection and a wider public sector governance reform agenda. Based on that contextual analysis, it is then possible to propose some principles which should guide action in different circumstances. Before all this can be done, the next Section unpacks the key terms with which we are concerned. In particular, what is implied by decentralisation, localisation, social protection and adaptive social protection?