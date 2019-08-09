Adapting HIV prevention messages for young people in Latin America

Every year in Latin America, 100 000 people become newly infected with HIV—a number that has not changed over the past decade. In 2018, young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years accounted for one third of all new HIV infections in the region. Young gay men and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender people and injecting drug users are particularly affected.

“We need to remind the world that we cannot talk about prevention without young people, and make the world realize that we are involved”, said Kenia Donaire, a Honduran who was born with HIV. Ms Donaire was speaking at the 10th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science in Mexico City, Mexico, where the Latin American HIV-Positive Youth Network (J+LAC), with support from the Pan American Health Organization and UNAIDS, highlighted the importance of youth participation and peer-to-peer approaches in tailoring HIV prevention messages for young people.

“Too often, young people are not at the decision-making tables creating the programmes they need to protect themselves from HIV. You have the potential to set an example on how young people can lead, advocate, create demand and deliver tailored services to end an epidemic that is the second leading cause of death among adolescent. We need new ways to communicate, generate demand and link young people at higher risk of HIV to services,” said Shannon Hader, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director, Programme.

UNAIDS advocates for the involvement of young people to not only be beneficiaries of services but also collaborators and leaders in the design, development, implementation and monitoring and evaluation of policies and programmes.

Young people living with HIV in Latin America have been working together to design an HIV prevention communications strategy for young people in the region. In advance of travelling to the conference, they worked together to map existing communications campaigns and initiatives on combination prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and discussed how to translate complex scientific content into effective key messages for their peers.

At the conference, they shared their ideas with media and communications experts and will be offering their strategy, products and suggestions to ministries of health, United Nations agencies and other partners in Latin America to help define campaigns and messages on HIV prevention for young people, focusing on key populations at higher risk of HIV infection.

“We need a strategy to focus on the needs and affinities of young people, who live their lives in the virtual and off-line worlds”, said Horacio Barreda, a J+LAC coordinator. “This is a successful start of an important journey through which we believe we will reach Latin American youth in all their diversity.”